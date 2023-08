TechCrunch

If you've been itching for a camper version of Volkswagen's quirky ID.Buzz electric van, it looks like you're in for a serious wait. While VW seemed to tease such a model in a 2019 presentation, German publisher Edison reports that a camper van based on the ID.Buzz EV is not coming anytime soon. A U.S.-based VW spokesperson was unable to comment on the accuracy of the report.