Lawrence, Lowell residents charged with fentanyl trafficking

Oct. 4—LAWRENCE — Eight people were charged and more than two kilograms of fentanyl were seized after a take down of a "major trafficking" operation based in Lawrence, authorities said.

Investigators executed search warrants at six locations in Lawrence, yielding approximately $150,000 in cash and 700 grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine. An additional 1,800 grams of fentanyl and 500 pressed fentanyl pills were seized during the course of the investigation, according to information provided by Attorney General Maura Healey's office.

The following individuals have been charged in connection with the alleged fentanyl trafficking operation: — Ricardito Aybar Franco, 32, of Lawrence; trafficking a class A substance, 18-36 grams (13 counts), trafficking a class A substance, 36-100 grams (4 counts), trafficking a class A substance, 100-200 grams (3 counts), conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act (1 count) He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Sept. 29 and bail was set at $150,000. His next court date is Oct. 27.

* Chrisleyri Guerrero Tejeda, 24, Lawrence; trafficking a class A substance, 18-36 grams, trafficking a class A substance, 36-100 grams (2 counts), trafficking a class A substance, 100-200 grams, conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act. She was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Sept. 29 and bail was set at $25,000. Her next court date is Oct. 27.

* Rafael Bernabel-Mejia, 58, of Lawrence; trafficking a class A substance, 36-100 grams, possession with intent to distribute a class A substance and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act

He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Sept. 29 and bail was set at $150,000. His next court date is Oct. 27.

* Rafael Gonzalez-Polanco, 26, of Lawrence; trafficking a class A substance, 200 grams or more. He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Sept. 29 and bail was set at $150,000. His next court date is Oct. 27.

* Wilkin Sanchez Tejeda (aka Marco Delacruz), 41, Lawrence; trafficking a Class A Substance, 200 grams or more. He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Sept. 30 and bail was set at $200,000. His next court date is Oct. 27.

* Alberto Aybar-Franco, 28, Lawrence; Trafficking a Class A Substance, 100-200 grams. He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Sept. 30 and bail was set at $100,000. His next court date is Oct. 27.

* Luciano Vasquez, 28, Lowell; trafficking a Class A Substance, 200 grams or more. He was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Aug. 18 and bail was set at $7,500. His next court date is Oct. 22.

* Anthony Ramos Phillips, 28, Lowell; trafficking a Class A Substance, 200 grams or more. He was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Aug. 18 and bail was set at $7,500. His next court date is Oct. 22.

These charges are the result of a months-long investigation by Healey's Enterprise & Major Crimes Division, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team North and Healey's office, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the New Hampshire State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit, the Lynn Police Department, and the AG's Digital Evidence Lab into a drug distribution enterprise operating in and around the Lawrence area.