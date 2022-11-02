Lawrence man arrested after alleged hit-and-run in Methuen

The driver involved in an alleged Methuen hit-and-run that left a man hospitalized and in critical condition is now facing charges.

According to a statement from Methuen State Police, Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence allegedly struck a 65-year-old pedestrian at approximately 1:17 a.m. Responding officers found the injured pedestrian under a parked vehicle suffering from serious injuries.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the car involved was a black Ford Escape missing a driver-side rearview mirror. Police learned that Ascota stopped the vehicle, checked for damage and drove away. Police eventually located the vehicle on Margin Street in Lawrence. Acosta then turned himself in to Lawrence District Court on Wednesday.

The man struck is still in the hospital.

“I wish to recognize our officers for their perseverance in this investigation,” Chief McNamara said. “Their hard work and commitment to public safety have been evident from the start, and they are a credit to the Department and community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW