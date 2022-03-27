Lawrence man arrested on charges of drug distribution

Mar. 27—LAWRENCE — A local man was arrested Friday by federal agents and charged with possession and intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

Miguel Angel Fajardo, 32, of Lawrence, was charged after law enforcement officials found him with approximately 100,000 pills suspected to be fentanyl and an industrial press and pill stamps, according to a press release from the US Attorney's office.

Pill stamps can be used to make counterfeit pills appear to be pharmaceutical grade-pills. The markings on the pill stamps were consistent with those found on pharmaceutical-grade oxycodone pills. Law enforcement also found 1.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl powder, two individual finger presses, four kilograms of cutting agent, two purifying respirators and 50 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition at the residence.

After an appearance in federal court in Boston on Friday, Fajardo is being held in custody pending a detention hearing. The charges of possession with an intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixed substance containing fentanyl provides a sentence of at least 10 years to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of $10 million.

The investigation was led by DEA's Boston Tactical Diversion Squad and the case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Estes of the Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit.