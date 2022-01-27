Lawrence man arrested after crash into NH home

Jan. 27—PELHAM — A 20-year-old Lawrence man is facing charges after a Monday night crash into a home on Old Gage Hill Road, police said in a public statement.

Authorities responded at 8:32 p.m. and arrested Erick Alfonso, charging him with reckless operation and six counts of criminal mischief, records show.

Police said in the statement that a blue 2009 Infiniti G37 was found in a backyard with "substantial damage." An initial investigation indicated that it reached "a very high rate of speed" before Alfonso lost control.

The car continued more than 100 feet off the road until it hit a propane tank, air conditioning unit, and eventually the house.

Police photos from the scene show a crack in the foundation visible from inside the basement. The front of the car is shown crushed, with a wheel almost entirely detached.

Alfonso is scheduled to face a judge for arraignment in 10th Circuit Court in Salem on Feb. 14.

Police say the homeowners, though physically uninjured, have been left with no heat or water as a result of the crash. Alfonso is said to have sustained minor injuries.