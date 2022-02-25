Lawrence man arrested for solicitation in prostitution sting

Feb. 25—A Lawrence man was among six arrested for showing up to a hotel this week to pay for sex, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

The joint effort by state and local authorities aimed to reduce the demand for commercial sex exploitation, the statement explains. Law enforcement posed online as escorts and arranged to meet with six men from across the region.

Those arrested are identified by police as: Mohamed Hossain, 30, of Braintree; Joewy Gonzalez Villanueva, 37, of Revere; Cristhian Reyes, 27, of Lawrence; Daniel Eaton, 38, of Melrose; Jesus Anyosa, 44, of Saugus; and John Fornoh, 26, of Lynn.

Each faces the charge of sexual conduct for a fee.

The operation was conducted by the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victim Unit, the state police Gang Unit, the Boston Police Human Trafficking Unit, the Revere Police Department, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department, and the FBI Human Trafficking and Violent Crime task forces.