Lawrence man charged after Bunkerhill Street chase

Apr. 1—LAWRENCE — A gang member wanted on outstanding warrants for illegal firearms and ammunition possession led police on a chase through a North Lawrence neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Luis Perez, 19, of 42 Brook St., Lawrence, was eventually captured by officers who chased, pepper sprayed and punched him, according to a report.

Perez, a known member of the Gangster Disciples, was illegally carrying a loaded, semi-automatic Glock handgun that officers seized, police said.

He was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Perez was also wanted on outstanding warrants for carrying a loaded firearm without a license, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious destruction of property, according to a police report.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police saw Perez riding in a gray Acura TLX with his girlfriend, police said.

Officers followed the car. But at the intersection of Saratoga and Myrtle streets, police said, the front passenger door was "violently opened" and Perez, dressed completely in blue, ran away on Myrtle Street to Bunkerhill Street.

Police chased Perez, ordering him to stop. Two officers "grabbed a hold of him and brought him to the ground." Officers ordered him to put his hands behind his back but he resisted. An officer used pepper spray on Perez but it yielded no effects, police said.

As Perez continued to try to reach for his waistband, an officer punched him three times in the face with a closed fist. Police were then able to handcuff him, according to the report.

Perez was immediately searched and police said he had the Glock on him, which was loaded with a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition, according to the report.

Perez was taken to the police station for booking. An ambulance was also called but Perez refused to provide any personal information and declined medical care, police said.