Lawrence man charged in fatal accident at South Union Street and Winthrop Ave.

Jun. 17—LAWRENCE — Police this morning captured and charged a man they say was involved in a fatal crash earlier this spring at South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue.

Pedro Nieves, 29, of Lawrence was arrested and charged with motor vehicle manslaughter, operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and related charges, authorities said.

Gabriela Hernandez, 24, a mother of two, was killed in the early morning crash on April 29.

Nieves was captured Thursday morning by members of the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section. He faces arraignment today in Lawrence District Court, authorities said.

Police said Nieves drove the gray 2006 Acura that struck a black 2011 Honda Civic driven by a 20-year-old Lawrence woman.

Hernandez, a passenger in the Civic, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honda driver suffered serious injuries and was taken by MedFlight to a Boston Hospital.

Nieves had two passengers in the Acura — a 31-year old Lawrence man and a 29-year old Methuen man, police said.

