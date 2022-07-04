Lawrence man charged with fentanyl distribution

Jul. 4—BOSTON — A Lawrence man has been charged with distributing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl.

Miguel Angel Fajardo, 32, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Fajardo was was arrested March 25 and has remained in custody. At Fajardo's apartment, law enforcement seized approximately 7.3 kilograms worth of fentanyl pills and tools commonly used to make fentanyl pills, the press release added.

Police also allegedly found 50 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition in the microwave oven.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl results in a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of $10 million.

"Fentanyl is causing great damage to our communities," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle. "Those who distribute this lethal drug are endangering the safety of the citizens of Massachusetts. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative local, county and state law enforcement efforts in Massachusetts and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney's Office."