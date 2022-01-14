Lawrence man charged with gunpoint threat against co-worker

Jan. 14—LAWRENCE — A man who pointed a gun at a co-worker's forehead and threatened to kill him was arrested this week, police said.

Anthony Martinez Baez, 20, is accused of pointing a gun and threatening a man who also works at Onassis Car Wash and Auto Detailing at 169 Jackson St., according to a report.

The employee, age 28, shouted frantically to Detective Leo Silvera when he arrived at the car wash, police said.

Baez and the man apparently got into an argument on Tuesday afternoon. Baez apparently then left the car wash and came back minutes later with a firearm.

He then walked over to the fellow employee, "pointed the firearm at the center of his forehead ... then stated 'I will kill you,'" according to report.

Although he was being threatened, the man said he was able to get his phone from his front pocket and call 911, police said.

Once Baez heard that the police were coming, "he then stopped pointing the firearm and walked away," according to the report.

The victim said he saw Baez put the gun in a red, 2016 Honda Accord parked across the street. The weapon was left in a customer's car, police said.

After questioning by police, Baez "confessed to getting ahold of the gun and threatening" his co-worker with it, according to police.

Baez was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon and threats to commit a crime.

The owner of the gun, who had left his Honda to be detailed, was issued a summons by police for unlawful, improper storage of a firearm.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.