Lawrence man charged with selling drugs at McDonald's

Aug. 12—HAVERHILL — Police charged a Lawrence man with trafficking in fentanyl after he allegedly sold $2,000 worth of the drug to a Maine couple he'd arranged to meet at the McDonald's near Westgate Plaza.

Jose Ernesto Baez Jimenez, whom police said may also go by the name Alexis Rosario Beltres, was charged with trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl and distribution of a Class B drug.

Jimenez, 31, of 161 Park St., Lawrence, was arraigned on the charges recently in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Mary McCabe set bail at $50,000 cash and scheduled a probable cause hearing for Sept. 16.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, police detectives in unmarked vehicles were patrolling the Westgate Plaza in the early evening of July 30.

Police said the area offers easy access to Interstate-495 and is convenient for people traveling from New Hampshire and Maine to meet up with local drug dealers to purchase drugs at a lower price than they would pay up north.

The area is a well documented location for illegal narcotics activity, including distribution and possession, police said. Numerous drug arrests have been made in this area in recent years.

At 7:15 p.m., detectives observed a man and a woman in a gray Mazda A6 registered in Biddeford, Maine, that was parked in the McDonald's lot, the report said.

The driver, who police identified as Casey Roy, 45, of Biddeford, entered the restaurant and brought food back to his car to eat with his passenger, Nicole Glaude, 38, of Saco, Maine.

Police said a black Honda CRV pulled up next to the Mazda, and the driver, Jimenez, got out of the vehicle and along with Roy walked toward the McDonald's restroom. The two men exited the restaurant and Roy got back into his Mazda, where he and Glaude began making suspicious movements, the report said.

Police said Glaude entered the McDonald's restroom then exited the restaurant and got back into the Mazda, which pulled out of the McDonald's lot and got onto I-495 north.

The report said detectives followed the car and stopped it just before the rest area prior to exit 111 (old exit 52). When questioned as to what took place at the McDonald's, Roy told police he was "just paying a drug debt."

Glaude admitted to be hiding drugs in her undergarments, the report said. She removed the drugs and handed them to the detectives.

Police said Glaude handed them seven small bags of fentanyl totaling about 70 grams, as well as three plastic "twists" of crack cocaine.

Roy told police he'd paid $2,000 for the drugs. Both Roy and Glaude are expected to be summonsed to court on charges not specified in the report, court officials said.

Meanwhile at the McDonald's, police arrested Jimenez based on information about the highway stop of Roy and Glaude. While booking Jimenez at the police station, officers ran a check of his fingerprints, which they said came back with a possible identity of Alexis Rosario Beltres.

Police said they notified the Dominican Consulate per department policy. A search of Jimenez turned up $2,838 in cash that was seized as proceeds of the drug trade.