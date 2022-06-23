Lawrence man charged with stabbing death of wife

A Lawrence man was arraigned on Thursday in connection with the murder of his wife on June 20.

39-year-old Junior Solis Garcia was held without bail in Lawrence District Court, according to the Essex County DA.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. on June 20, police responded to a medical call for 12 Diamond Street and found 30-year-old Mariel Ramos De Los Santos deceased with multiple stab wounds, according to investigators.

Garcia was transported from the scene with apparent stab wounds as well.

He will have a probable cause hearing on August 4.

MAN CHARGED WITH WIFE'S MURDER Junior Solis Garcia, 39, was arraigned for murder in Lawrence District Court this... Posted by Lawrence Police Department MA on Thursday, June 23, 2022

