Lawrence man critically injured in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Methuen

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Methuen and then drove off early Saturday morning.

The 64-year-old victim, a Lawrence man, was struck around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of 80 Broadway near the Lawrence-Methuen line, Methuen Police Sgt. Dan O’Connell told Boston 25.

“We had one motor vehicle that witnessed the accident and called it in immediately. Officers were on scene immediately,” O’Connell said.

The victim was flown to a local hospital. He was in critical condition following the crash, police said.

No arrests had been made by late Saturday morning.

Police are using surveillance cameras to try and identify the driver, O’Connell said.

“We’re using our city cameras to look into the plate. We’re trying to track this driver down now,” O’Connell said.

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark, boxy-type SUV, possibly a Honda CRV or a Ford Escape, with significant damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, O’Connell said. The passenger side mirror was also ripped off.

“We expect there’s damage to the windshield to the passenger side as well, where the victim was struck,” he said.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.

