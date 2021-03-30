Lawrence man deemed danger, held without bail after Mt. Vernon Street stabbing incident

Mar. 30—SALEM, Mass. — A South Lawrence man charged with attempted murder will stay behind bars after a ruling late last week by a superior court judge.

Judge James Lang deemed Paul Marinelli, 64, a danger and ordered him to remain held without bail, according to court records.

Lang's decision came after a hearing to determine if Marinelli posed a danger to himself or the community at-large.

Marinelli was recently indicted by the Essex County grand jury after the incident on Nov. 5 resulting in Marinelli's arrest.

On that day, first responders found a naked, bloodied woman in the middle of Mt. Vernon Street in Lawrence.

Police say the woman suffered deep wounds to her abdomen, intestines and other internal organs. She did survive the attack but was hospitalized for weeks, according to authorities.

First responders blocked Mt. Vernon Street as rescuers helped the woman and police officers worked to get Marinelli to leave his home peacefully.

He did so after more than an hour and was taken into custody, according to police.

The woman was rushed by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital and underwent surgery, according to authorities.

The incident was initially described by police as a "domestic situation." However, authorities have not commented on what the relationship, if any, between Marinelli and the woman was.

She has not been identified by investigators.

Marinelli remains held without bail at Middleton Jail on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury, authorities said.

Due to the indictment, Marinelli's case was transferred from Lawrence District Court to Superior Court, where the penalties he faces if convicted are more severe.

Marinelli's next scheduled court date is May 20 for a pre-trial conference.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.