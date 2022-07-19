Lawrence man faces trial Aug. 15 in grandniece's murder

Jul. 19—SALEM, Mass. — A trial for a Lawrence man charged with drugging, raping and killing his 11-year-old grandniece niece in late 2018 is now scheduled to start in a month.

Miguel Rivera, 61, remains held without bail on five charges: murder, rape of a child by force, aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14, and distribution of a Class E substance to a minor.

The crimes date back to Dec. 15, 2018, when police say Precious Wallaces fell ill at his apartment at 233 Jackson St. in Lawrence, slipped into a coma and later died.

Precious was a sixth-grader at Consentino School in Haverhill.

A trial date of Aug. 15 was scheduled Monday in Salem Superior Court, according to court records.

Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall is expected to prosecute the case. Rivera's defense attorney is John Morris.

Previous trial dates were eyed for the criminal case but pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced court delays and closures.

Once jurors are picked, the trial is expected to last a week, attorneys said previously.

Precious was pronounced dead at a Boston hospital after she awoke ill in the middle of the night at Rivera's apartment, police said.

Rivera, her great uncle, regularly babysat the girl and her younger brother, according to authorities.

Her brother told an investigator that Rivera gave them red pills at bedtime and paid them to swallow the pills, according to court documents.

In addition to finding sperm cells, autopsy testing of the girl's body also revealed the presence of fentanyl, a manmade opioid, and amitriptyline, a medication that causes sleepiness, according to court documents.

DNA extracted from sperm cells found in Precious' body matched Rivera, according to authorities.

Police say Rivera admitted to flushing prescription pills down the toilet while Precious was in medical distress early on the morning of Dec. 15.

Detectives said 13 minutes passed between Rivera disposing of the sleeping pills and when he dialed 911 at 3:26 a.m.

The penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.