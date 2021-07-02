Lawrence man gets 10-20 years for role in cross-border drug operation

Jul. 2—A Lawrence, Mass., man who was caught selling $10,000 worth of fentanyl following a month-long narcotics investigation has pleaded guilty and will serve 10-20 years in prison, officials said.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jonathan Betancourt in Lawrence, Mass., in June of 2019 with the assistance of the DEA and the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Transportation Unit, after law enforcement alleged Betancourt was looking to expand his drug operation into Southern New Hampshire.

Betancourt was sentenced by the Hillsborough County Superior Court, Southern District,

Pelham police say Betancourt sold drugs in Pelham on four separate occasions, resulting in detectives seizing approximately a total of 133 grams of the deadly drug fentanyl. The drugs had a street value of more than $10,000, officials said.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Betancourt was the brother of an individual who was running a fentanyl trafficking organization out of Haverhill, Mass., which would distribute large quantities of fentanyl to dealers throughout the Granite State for sale locally.

According to the officials, evidence developed during the investigation shows Betancourt played a variety of roles in this fentanyl trafficking organization: transporting fentanyl to his brother to resupply the organization; moving the drug and cash between his brother and the New Hampshire-based dealers; prepping fentanyl for distribution by "cutting" it with non-drug additives to increase the organization's profit margin; and packaging the drug for distribution.

Betancourt also made four sales of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Pelham, totaling approximately 133 grams, officials said.

At the time of his arrest, police say Betancourt had approximately 12.96 grams of fentanyl, supplies to cut and package fentanyl for distribution, and a .32 caliber Beretta Tomcat handgun with two full magazines in his possession.