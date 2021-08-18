Lawrence man gets 5 to 6 years for drug trafficking

Aug. 18—LAWRENCE — A local man has been sentenced to serve five to six years in state prison in connection with trafficking three kilograms of fentanyl and heroin, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday.

Following an investigation by the Attorney General's New England Fentanyl Strike Force in collaboration with federal agencies, Jhonathan Guerrero-Tejada, 36, pleaded guilty on Friday in Essex Superior Court to the charges.

He was charged with trafficking 18 grams or more of heroin, trafficking in 10 grams or more of fentanyl, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

After the plea was entered, Judge James Lang sentenced Guerrero-Tejada to five to six years in state prison for the drug charges, followed by two years of probation for the firearm charges.

Authorities arrested Guerrero-Tejada in August 2017 in Lawrence.

"As we face a record number of deaths in Massachusetts attributed to opioids, the work of our Fentanyl Strike Force in collaboration with our federal partners is critical in getting deadly drugs off our streets," AG Healey said. "We will continue to tackle this crisis from all sides, including dismantling dangerous drug distribution networks and prosecuting traffickers."

Guerrero-Tejada was arrested after authorities observed him completing a prearranged sale of three kilograms of heroin and fentanyl. During the execution of a search warrant at Guerrero-Tejada's Lawrence residence, authorities uncovered a semi-automatic handgun and two magazines containing several rounds of ammunition.