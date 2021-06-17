Lawrence man gets five years on fentanyl sales charges

Jun. 17—BOSTON — A Lawrence man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for distributing and possessing fentanyl.

Yunior Darismir Prandys Torres, 24, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Stearns to five years in prison and five years of supervised release.

In October 2020, Torres pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, aiding and abetting.

Torres was arrested on July 17, 2019 after he participated in the sale of more than 20 grams of a substance containing fentanyl to an undercover agent on two occasions in July 2019 in Lawrence.

Torres was indicted as part of a coordinated enforcement operation in the Merrimack Valley dubbed "Devil's Highway."

The operation targeted the distribution of opioids, including fentanyl and heroin, and resulted in charges against 40 people for federal drug offenses, with at least a dozen more individuals facing state charges.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell and Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, made the announcement.

Assistance was provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Massachusetts State Police, the Lawrence Police Department and the North Andover Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Kanwit of Mendell's office prosecuted the case.