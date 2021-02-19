Lawrence man gets jail time for causing police chase in Haverhill, hitting parked cars

Feb. 19—HAVERHILL — A Lawrence man who police said ripped a traffic light from the ground with his car and then led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into several parked vehicles was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to various charges.

According to the Essex District Attorney's Office, Anthony Resto, 22, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to charges of negligent operation, a marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation, resisting arrest, speeding, failure to stop for police, disorderly conduct and seven counts of leaving the scene with property damage.

Resto was sentenced to six months in jail, with 30 days to be served and the balance suspended for 1 1/2 years.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, Resto was arrested Feb. 16, 2020, after he led officers on a 50-mph car chase on River Street before hitting several parked cars.

Driving a white Acura TSX, Resto hit three cars parked in the Enterprise rental car lot at the corner of River and Washington streets shortly before 1 a.m., according to the report. Resto tried to evade police by driving on the wrong side of the road "creating large risk to the general public," the report said.

Resto's car quickly became inoperable because of damage from the crashes, according to police. At that time, Officer Zachary Bouchard began ordering Resto to get out of the car, raise his hands and lie on the ground, police said.

Slurring his speech and swaying, Resto responded, "Bro! Calm down," before reaching back into the car to get his cell phone from under the front seat, according to the police report.

After he was under arrest, Resto was treated by Trinity EMS ambulance worker for injuries. According to police, Resto told paramedics, "Man, you know I'm not sober."

When he arrived at Merrimack Valley Hospital, Resto told police that he fled "because he knew he was in trouble," the report said.

Police found a small bag of marijuana and brass knuckles when they searched Resto, according to the report. They also discovered that he was in possession of a hardship license that allowed him to drive only between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Resto was arraigned on the charges in Haverhill District Court and sent to a 28-day detox program. Because he refused a breathalyzer test, he automatically lost his license for 180 days.