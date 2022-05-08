Lawrence man imprisoned for trafficking heroin, fentanyl

May 8—BOSTON — A Lawrence man was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl and heroin in the city, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

Anthony Sanchez Aponte, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Salem Superior Court to trafficking more than 18 grams of heroin and five counts of trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl.

Judge Kathleen McCarthy sentenced Sanchez Aponte, according to a statement released by Healey's office.

Sanchez Aponte was arrested in August 2020 following a joint investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team North and Healey's office and agents assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Healey said Sanchez Aponte was identified by the investigators as "a street level dealer of large amounts of fentanyl and heroin."

Investigators said on six separate occasions from June to August 2020, Sanchez Aponte sold large quantities of fentanyl and heroin to an undercover officer.

In total, he sold approximately 56 grams of heroin and 334 grams of fentanyl to the officer, according to the statement released by Healey's office.

His case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Lynn Brennan of the Healey's Enterprise, Major and Cyber Crime Division.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.