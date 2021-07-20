Lawrence man pleads guilty to drug distribution charges

Jul. 20—BOSTON — A Lawrence man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to cocaine distribution charges.

Anthony Rafael Corcino, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris scheduled sentencing for Oct. 19, 2021. Corcino was charged in October2020.

On or about May 19, 2020, Corcino sought to obtain a parcel shipped to a business in Wilmington, which was subsequently found to contain 23 kilograms of cocaine. After initially failing to obtain the drugs, Corcino had multiple communications with an undercover agent in which he attempted to obtain the parcel. According to court documents, the value of 23 kilograms of cocaine is well over $500,000.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.

The charge of attempted possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug EnforcementAdministration, New England Field Division; and Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Estes of Mendell's Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.