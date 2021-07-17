Lawrence man pleads guilty to fentanyl conspiracy

Jul. 17—BOSTON — A Dominican national previously residing in Lawrence pleaded guilty yesterday to fentanyl distribution charges.

Luis Aybar-Guerrero, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for Nov. 18, 2021. In August 2020, Aybar-Guerrero was indicted along with co-conspirator Guillermo Aybar-Guerrero.

According to charging documents, investigators conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl from Guillermo on June 10 and 17, 2020. On June 25, 2020, investigators set up a third controlled purchase, at which time Guillermo was arrested in possession of approximately 30 grams of suspected fentanyl.

It is alleged that Guillermo retrieved these 30 grams of fentanyl from his brother, Luis. A search of Luis' residence resulted in the seizure of an additional 263 grams of fentanyl as well as a scale, baggies and other drug-distribution paraphernalia.

A plea hearing for Guillermo is scheduled for July 27, 2021.