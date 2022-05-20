Lawrence man pleads guilty to killing woman, dumping body in Spicket River

May 20—SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to killing a young Haverhill woman and dumping her body in the Spicket River in the summer of 2019.

Giovanni Lebron, 27, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years after pleading guilty to murder in the second degree on Thursday afternoon in Salem Superior Court, according to court records.

He was scheduled to go on trial for murder on Monday, May 23 in superior court, according to the court schedule.

Had Lebron been convicted of first degree murder, he faced life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lebron pleaded guilty to the murder of Nicole Connor, 24, of Haverhill. He and accomplice Nelson Gilles, 26, were both captured on surveillance video dumping Connor's body into the Spicket River on July 23, 2019, authorities said.

Authorities said both men dumped Connor's body, along with a couch, into the river near the Manchester Street park.

Gilles previously pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and was sentenced to two to six years in state prison.

Thursday, after pleading guilty and sentencing by Judge Jeffrey Karp, Lebron was released to the custody of the Middlesex Sheriff's Department. He will be in their custody until May 26 when he starts serving his life sentence at MCI Cedar Junction.

Lebron was given credit for 1,037 days he's already been in custody, according to court records.

Charged with Connor's murder, Lebron was initially arraigned secretly in a Lawrence General Hospital room.

He did not appear publicly in a courtroom until three months later, after he was indicted by the Essex County grand jury, and faced arraignment in Salem Superior Court.

Following Connor's murder, blood spots were found on the walls of Lebron's apartment nearby at 20 Daisy St. and during questioning by investigators, Lebron admitted to stabbing and killing Connor, a prosecutor said previously.

During booking, Lebron became distressed and started banging his head in a booking room at the Lawrence Police Department, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital and there he "told a nurse he murdered somebody and called his friend to help him dispose of the body," Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Nasson said during a previous court hearing.

Nasson, and fellow Assistant District Attorney James Gubitose, prosecuted the case. Ronald Ranta was Lebron's defense attorney.

