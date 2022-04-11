Lawrence man pleads guilty to murder during trial

Apr. 11—LAWRENCE — Three days into his trial, Tony Ventura pleaded guilty to the murder of Maria Morton, his live-in girlfriend and the mother of his two children.

The Lawrence man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday morning.

Judge William Barrett subsequently sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, according to information provided by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

He was charged with Morton's first-degree murder on Jan. 22, 2017. Ventura pleaded guilty to killing Morton, 32, in the third-floor apartment they shared at 305 Prospect St.

Had Ventura been found guilty of first-degree murder, he faced an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

When the trial opened Wednesday in Lawrence Superior Court, defense attorney James Krasnoo told jurors there was no question Ventura killed Morton.

However, in his opening statement, Krasnoo urged jurors to keep an open mind and not to rush to judgment.

"You and you alone will have to determine what is the intent Mr. Ventura demonstrated that night at the moment of the killing," Krasnoo said.

However, Assistant District Attorney Michael Sheehan, in his opening statement, said the two were heard arguing prior to Morton's murder in their apartment.

Morton told Ventura three times to go stay with his mother. and she also told him she didn't love him anymore, Sheehan said.

A short time later, Morton was found in her bed blue and with no pulse after she was strangled to death, Sheehan said.

Ventura admitted he had done it, Sheehan said.

Sheehan told jurors they would hear audio files Ventura recorded and sent on Facebook where he admits to the killing.

"The defendant's own words," Sheehan said. "He described it as killer rage."

