Lawrence man pleads guilty to Social Security number fraud

Jun. 28—BOSTON — A Lawrence man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to fraudulently using another person's Social Security number, authorities announced.

Manuel Maria German Familia, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of false representation of a Social Security number.

German Familia was arrested and charged on Feb. 9, 2021. His sentencing is now scheduled for Sept. 30 in federal court, according to an announcement by the Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ, German Familia admitted to fraudulently using a Social Security number that was assigned to someone else in an application at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles in 2016.

The charge of false representation of a Social Security number carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security's Investigation's Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force, a specialized field investigative group comprised of personnel from various local, state, and federal agencies with expertise in detecting, deterring, and disrupting organizations and individuals involved in various types of document, identity, and benefit fraud schemes.

Massachusetts State Police and Lawrence police assisted with the investigation.

