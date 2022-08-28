Lawrence man sent to state prison after Mount Vernon Street incident

Aug. 28—SALEM, Mass. — A South Lawrence man was sentenced to state prison after a bloody incident on Mount Vernon Street near his home in the fall of 2021.

Paul Marinelli, 65, was arrested by Lawrence police after a naked, bloody and critically injured woman was found in the street near his 229 Mt. Vernon St. home.

The woman suffered deep wounds to her abdomen, intestines and other internal organs. She was rushed by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital and underwent surgery.

The woman did survive the attack but was hospitalized for weeks, according to authorities.

As rescuers worked to help the woman, Marinelli refused to leave his home for more than hour.

He finally did so peacefully and was arrested, charged with armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Following his arrest, a judge deemed Marinelli a danger and ordered him to remain held without bail at Middleton Jail.

Marinelli this past week pleaded guilty to the charges during a hearing in Salem Superior Court.

Judge Thomas Dreschler sentenced Marinelli to eight to nine years in state prison followed by five years probation.

While on probation, Marinelli must seek mental health treatment and attend a batterer's program, Dreschler ordered, according to court records.

Marinelli was also ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim, according to records.

Court indicated Marinelli won't be transferred from Middleton Jail to state prison until Aug. 29.

