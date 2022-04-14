Lawrence man sentenced for state prison for manslaughter of wife

Apr. 14—LAWRENCE — A city man convicted of the manslaughter of his wife has been sentenced to 18 to 20 years in state prison.

Initially charged with murder, Joel Monegro, 35, was convicted by a jury of a the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter on March 29.

Monegro was on trial for a week in Salem Superior Court for the murder of his wife, Yesenia, 28, on May 28, 2018, in their Doyle Street apartment.

Jurors deliberated for roughly four hours before handing down the voluntary manslaughter conviction.

Under state law, voluntary manslaughter describes a killing that is intentional but not premeditated.

The maximum sentence for voluntary manslaughter was 20 years in state prison.

Judge Thomas Dreschler sentenced Monegro, a father of five, on Monday afternoon in Salem Superior Court.

In her opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall said Yesenia suffered 30 stab wounds to her face, neck, torso, arms and back.

Despite the "slash wounds," Yesenia was able to tell a Lawrence police officer it was Monegro, her high school sweetheart and husband, who stabbed her, MacDougall said.

Yesenia was pronounced dead a short time later at a Boston hospital.

The attack occurred after Yesenia learned Joel was having a second child with Toni Marie Eaton, a Lowell woman he'd been having an affair with, she said.

Eaton was about four months pregnant when Yesenia was killed. Her first child with Monegro was born in September of 2016, she testified during the trial.

Defense attorney Kevin Mitchell said Monegro acted in self defense on May 28, 2018 after stopping by the apartment to meet Yesenia and give her some money.

