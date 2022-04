Apr. 14—LAWRENCE — A city man convicted of the manslaughter of his wife has been sentenced to 18 to 20 years in state prison.

Initially charged with murder, Joel Monegro, 35, was convicted by a jury of a the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter on March 29.

Monegro was on trial for a week in Salem Superior Court for the murder of his wife, Yesenia, 28, on May 28, 2018, in their Doyle Street apartment.