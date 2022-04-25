Lawrence man shot, killed Monday morning

Apr. 25—LAWRENCE — A Lawrence man was shot and killed early Monday.

The victim was identified by authorities as Luis Mendez, 38.

The fatal shooting near 210 Market St. is not believed to be a random act of violence, authorities said.

Police responded to the area at 1:49 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a statement released by Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

"Upon arrival, the responding units located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was treated on scene by paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital. He was subsequently transported to LGH where he succumbed to his injuries," Kimball wrote in the statement.

No arrests were made in connection with Mendez's killing Monday.

This matter is under investigation by Lawrence police and troopers assigned to Blodgett's office.

