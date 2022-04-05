Lawrence man's sentencing delayed as another man's murder trial starts

Apr. 5—LAWRENCE — Sentencing for a city man convicted of the voluntary manslaughter of his wife has been postponed until next week.

Meanwhile, another murder trial is starting in Lawrence Superior Court.

After a weeklong murder trial in Salem Superior Court, a jury last week found Joel Monegro, 35, guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter.

Monegro had been charged with murdering his wife, Yesenia Monegro, on May 28, 2018 in their Doyle Street apartment.

Jurors deliberated for roughly four hours before handing down the voluntary manslaughter conviction.

Joel Monegro, who faces as much as 20 years in state prison, was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Salem Superior Court by Judge Thomas Dreschler. The sentencing was postponed until Monday, April 15, due to problems with recording equipment in the courtroom.

This week, Tony Ventura, who is accused of murdering the mother of his two children, is expected to go on trial in Lawrence Superior Court.

Maria Morton, 32, was strangled to death in the bedroom of their apartment at 305 Prospect St. on Jan. 22, 2017, authorities said.

Investigators previously said Ventura made posts on Facebook admitting to family members he killed Morton.

Among the other discovery, or potential evidence, prosecutors have against Ventura are a recorded interview with Ventura himself, social media and cell phone records, reports from the state's Department of Children and Families and more, according to court papers.

