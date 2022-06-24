Lawrence men held without bail for wife's stabbing murder in apartment

Jun. 24—LAWRENCE — In a wheelchair, wearing a hospital gown with his hands and forearms tightly bandaged, a Diamond Street man was arraigned for the stabbing murder of his wife in their South Lawrence apartment early this week.

Junior Solis Garcia, 39, was held without bail after his arraignment in Lawrence District Court Thursday afternoon.

A police officer in the Dominican Republic, Garcia is charged with killing his wife and mother of their four children, Mariel Ramos De Los Santos, 30, in their apartment at 12 Diamond St., number 11, authorities said.