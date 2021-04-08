Lawrence men sentenced, plead guilty to federal fentanyl charges

Apr. 8—BOSTON — One Lawrence man was sent to federal prison for more than four years and another pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking and distribution charges this week in federal court.

Robinson Guzman, 40, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf.

Guzman will face deportation proceedings to the Dominican Republic upon completion of his sentence in federal prison, authorities said.

In July 2020, Guzman pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to information released by the Department of Justice.

Between November 2018 and March 2019, prior to his arrest, Guzman engaged in 10 separate drug sales of fentanyl powder and pills to an undercover law enforcement agent, authorities said.

Another native of the Dominican Republic who was living in Lawrence, pleaded guilty to fentanyl conspiracy charges, authorities said.

Enmanuel Brioso Fabal, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl, one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl this week in federal court.

Brioso Fabal and two co-defendants were charged by criminal complaint and arrested in November 2019. They were subsequently indicted in January 2020, along with a fourth co-defendant, according to the DOJ.

Investigators conducted two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Brioso Fabal, who was working with a co-defendant. They bought approximately 500 fentanyl pills on Aug. 5, 2019, and approximately 56 grams of suspected fentanyl powder on Sept. 26, 2019, according to court papers.

On Nov. 2, 2019, authorities searched a stash house in Lawrence. Various drug distribution paraphernalia, including a mixing bowl containing suspected fentanyl, sifters and blenders were recovered, according to the DOJ.

The charges of distribution and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of $5 million.

The charge of distribution of fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of $1 million.

Brioso Fabal is now scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 4 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper, according to the DOJ.

