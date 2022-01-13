Lawrence mother slain on NYE laid to rest

Jan. 13—LAWRENCE — On the coldest morning yet this winter, pallbearers Tuesday carried the casket of a young mother and public school worker up the front stairs of St. Mary of The Assumption Church.

Jumil Celadilla, 22, the mother of a toddler and an infant, was shot to death on Pearl Avenue on New Year's Eve.

In the 11 days since her death, friends and relatives continued posting on her Facebook page on social media. They recalled her love for her children, her smile, sassy attitude and they professed their love to her.

They also underscored they want "Justice for Jumil" and asked that a hashtag in her honor, #JusticeForJumil, endure.

"Everybody loved her. Everyone enjoyed her," said her father, Julio Celadilla, part of Jumil's extended family from New York City.

In New York, Jumil had three sisters and "she would always come down and be with us which we enjoyed and loved," her father said.

Her funeral mass in Spanish at St. Mary's was attended by about 50 people Tuesday morning. Some cried and held onto one another as they walked from the church behind her bluish-gray casket before it was placed into a waiting hearse from Farrah Funeral Home.

Jumil had two daughters; Kehlani, six months, and two-year-old Juliana. She was raising them while working as a paraprofessional at the Leahy School in Lawrence and taking classes to become a hairdresser, relatives said.

On New Year's Eve, her family found out she had been shot when they went to pick her children up from a babysitter.

Jumil was in a car with her boyfriend on Pearl Avenue when she was fatally wounded, police said.

An investigation is underway but no arrests have been made.

Immediately after her death, Celadilla's relatives living in Lawrence said they saw surveillance video from the Pearl Avenue area.

The video, posted on social media and also reviewed by The Eagle-Tribune, showed the car Celadilla was in stopping after a series of gunshots.

Story continues

A black car then pulls into the camera's view just before the shooting as well.

Julio Celadilla said he viewed the area of the shooting on Sunday.

He said "there are cameras everywhere."

"There's a camera right in front of that street," he said, remarking on the surveillance cameras he said he saw.

"My daughter was just 22. She was just starting to enjoy adulthood with her kids," he said.

He urged those with knowledge of the crime to tell authorities.

"Please, join me and my family in not letting this become a cold case and rallying with us to get #JusticeForJumil," Julio said.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.