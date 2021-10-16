Lawrence murder victim identified, suspect taken into custody

Oct. 16—LAWRENCE — Following notification of his family, the victim of a fatal stabbing on Friday morning in Lawrence has been identified as Lawrence resident Eddy Novo, 37, said Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Novo was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital, where he was transported after Lawrence Police and emergency services responded to 205 Broadway at around 9:44 a.m. Friday for a reported assault in progress, Kimball said in a press release.

Edgardo Carabello, 50, of Nashua, N.H., was taken into custody as a suspect in Novo's death on Friday afternoon at Carabello's residence on Vagge Drive by Nashua Police, and a warrant charging him with murder has been issued, according to Kimball's release.

Carabello will be held in New Hampshire pending arraignment for being a fugitive from justice, and will be arraigned for murder in Lawrence District Court upon his return to Massachusetts, the release said. The timing of Carabello's return to Massachusetts depends upon whether or not he waives rendition at his N.H. arraignment.

This matter remains under investigation by the Essex District Attorney's Office, the Lawrence Police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit.