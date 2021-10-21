Lawrence murder victim remembered for his want of peace

Oct. 21—LAWRENCE — Kemal Bozkurt, a former Lawrence library worker, first got to know Eddy Novo when he would stop by the library on Haverhill Street.

Novo, 37, of Dominican Republic descent, would later convert to Islam.

"Then I started to see him at the mosque in Methuen," Bozkurt explained.

Novo, 37, was killed Friday morning in a stabbing at 205 Broadway. Bozkurt said Novo was murdered as he attempted to separate two men fighting.

"When I heard the news I was shocked," said Bozkurt. Novo, his friend, was dedicated to promoting peace in the city, Bozkurt stressed.

"His dream was to end all violence. Unfortunately he was killed by a criminal in violence," Bozkurt said.

Edgardo Caraballo, 50, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested on Friday afternoon and is charged with Novo's murder, authorities have said.

Caraballo remains held without bail at Middleton Jail, following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.

A funeral was held for Novo on Tuesday. He became the second person buried in a new, Muslim section of the Spring Grove Road cemetery, Buzkurt said.

Muslims pray five times daily facing Mecca. Novo, who was married to a Somalian woman and had three young children, was buried facing Mecca, Bozkurt explained.

Bozkurt said roughly 100 people attended Novo's funeral, including his mother. But Bozkurt was dismayed that no elected officials from Lawrence came to pay their respects.

"They should recognize this man," he said. "They should do something for this great man."

Novo lived in Lawrence for more than 20 years and was employed in construction and demolition.

Bozkurt expressed concern over video of the bloody altercation that claimed his friend's life that almost immediately surfaced on social media.

"People were recording and doing live video Facebook ... Instead of helping and trying to separate them, they were recording for Facebook," Bozkurt said. "I have seen the video. It is very sad."

A GoFundMe crowdsourcing account was opened to raise money for funeral expenses and help Novo's family.

Bozkurt also asked, in Novo's memory, that we "pray together" to end violence in Lawrence and beyond.

