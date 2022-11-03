Lawrence murderer dies in state prison

Nov. 3—A 52-year-old man serving a life sentence after his 2008 conviction for capital murder in Lawrence County has died in prison, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

On Oct. 28, Harold Wayne Bailey was found unresponsive by nursing staff in the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, where Bailey had been an inmate since his incarceration 14 years ago.

In an email to The Daily, ADOC said Bailey was under a "do not resuscitate order" before being pronounced deceased.

ADOC officials said Bailey was in the prison's infirmary being treated for natural diseases at the time of his death.

ADOC's law enforcement services division is investigating the death, the email said.

A Lawrence County jury convicted Bailey for the capital murder of Melvin Key of Lawrence County in 2005.

According to court records, Bailey entered the home of Key and fatally shot him while burglarizing the residence. Two other capital murder charges against Bailey involving burglary and theft were dismissed, records show.

At the time of his arrest in 2005, Bailey was listed as being from Hackleburg in Marion County, a 45-minute drive from Moulton.

