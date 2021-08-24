Lawrence noise complaint ends in drug bust

Aug. 24—LAWRENCE — Police seized a large amount of heroin and fentanyl and nearly $15,000 in cash after investigating a noise complaint on Tremont Street on Saturday morning

The narcotics seized carry an illegal street value of roughly $34,000, police said.

Officers went to 73-75 Tremont St. at 10:13 a.m. to investigate the noise complaint. A father and son there said an argument erupted over Roberto Ramirez, 49, of 73-75 Tremont St., playing loud music in the middle of the night and keeping neighbors awake, according to a police report.

During the argument, Ramirez brandished two knives and asked his neighbor "if he wanted to fight," according to police.

When officers arrived, Ramirez had retreated to his apartment. He refused to open the door for about 10 minutes, but then came out with his hands up and was immediately handcuffed and placed under arrest, according to the police report.

When he was booked at the police station, police said Ramirez had fentanyl in his left pocket that was wrapped up in a finger-shaped package. In his right pocket, Ramirez was carrying $2,797 cash, according to the report.

Officers said Ramirez had "abrasions and blood on his knee and elbow." They questioned the alleged victims, who denied being in a physical fight with Ramirez.

"Fearing some type of altercation had occurred inside the apartment," two police officers entered, according to the report.

Police seized two large hunting knives. Laying next to one of the knives appeared to be two more finger-shaped packages of heroin and/or fentanyl, police said.

Detectives in the department's Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit were notified and a warrant to search the premises obtained.

In total, 1,142 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized, along with $14,497 in cash, police said.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and trafficking a Class A substance, according to police.

