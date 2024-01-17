Lawrence O’Donnell Gives Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba A Damning New Title

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday argued why Alina Habba is now “the current front-runner as worst Trump lawyer to appear in court so far.”

The “Last Word” anchor pointed to Habba’s admission in court that, “I don’t know how to try this case, your honor.”

Habba’s declaration came after the Trump legal team’s pre-trial objections in writer E. Jean Carroll’s new, second civil trial against the former president were roundly dismissed by the judge.

O’Donnell was astonished by Habba’s turn of phrase.

“Imagine sitting in a courtroom and hearing the lawyer who you are paying say, ‘I don’t know how to try this case, your honor,’” he said.

Last year, a jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million after she won a sexual abuse and defamation case over allegations he raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Carroll’s new defamation case centers on derogatory statements that Trump made about her in 2019. Jury selection for the trial began Tuesday. Trump attended court but didn’t have to.

Watch O’Donnell’s analysis here:

