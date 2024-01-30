Lawrence O’Donnell Makes Bold Prediction About Looming Trump 'Bankruptcy'

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said Donald Trump could be “on his way to bankruptcy,” and not just because of the nearly $90 million he owes E. Jean Carroll after two court judgements.

“That could be the smallest debt Donald Trump owes,” O’Donnell said on Monday night, pointing out that New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million in the civil fraud case against the former president.

“And that’s not all,” O’Donnell said. “There are much bigger possible judgements coming. Washington, D.C. juries could make that New York number look small if they return verdicts against Donald Trump in the civil cases brought against him by 11 members of the House of Representatives.”

Those members, O’Donnell said, are suing “for in effect threatening their lives on Jan. 6 by sending his mob to the Capitol.”

Three police officers are also suing over Jan. 6, he added, and each case could result in “hundreds of millions of dollars” from Trump.

Trump could end up with $1 billion or more in judgements against him in the coming years, making the $90 million he owes Carroll “just be the beginning of Donald Trump’s collapse into bankruptcy,” O’Donnell said.

Watch him run the numbers on MSNBC on Monday night: