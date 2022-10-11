376

Lawrence O’Donnell Says Donald Trump 'Confessed' With This 1 Rally Line

Lee Moran
·1 min read

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday spotted the moment he believes Donald Trump essentially confessed to illegally storing classified government records at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

At a weekend rally in Arizona, Trump admitted: “I had a small number of boxes in storage at Mar-a-Lago guarded by Secret Service and my people and everybody. I mean it’s safe.”

The former president later added: “There is no crime. It’s not a crime and they should give me immediately back everything that they’ve taken from me because it’s mine, it’s mine.”

O’Donnell said that with those comments, Trump has “in front of thousands of witnesses … proved beyond a shadow of a doubt his criminal intent to continue to illegally possess government records, including classified records.”

“Donald Trump, with that statement, made it clear that he had the criminal intent and planned to never return the government’s property to the government,” he continued.

Trump’s rally comments blew apart his potential defense that he simply didn’t know the documents were there, said O’Donnell, who pointed out that the excuse may have created “enough reasonable doubt in the mind of a jury” to acquit Trump if he’s charged.

Trump was essentially “taunting Attorney General Merrick Garland to indict him,” said O’Donnell.

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Fox News Scorched For ‘Grotesque’ Personal Attack On Joe Biden

    Many commenters applauded the president for being a good father after seeing the private voicemail message Fox News aired.

  • Stephen Colbert Trolls Fox News Over An All-Time Embarrassing Moment

    “Let’s say I hope they didn’t pull a hammy backpedaling this fast,” Colbert cracked.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Republican in Pennsylvania ballots case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them. The justices vacated the ruling by the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as requested by David Ritter, who lost his 2021 bid for a spot on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas to a Democratic rival by five votes after 257 absentee ballots without date notations were counted. The high court's action means that the 3rd Circuit ruling cannot be used as a precedent in the three states covered by this regional federal appellate court - Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - to allow the counting of ballots with minor flaws such as the voter failing to fill in the date.

  • Gabbard says she can’t stay in ‘today’s Democratic Party’

    Former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday said she’s leaving the Democratic Party because it is “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness.” Gabbard, who served as a Democrat in the House from 2013 to the end of 2020, said in a…

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs challenge to police qualified immunity defense

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car. The justices rejected an appeal by the widow of Antonino Gordon of a lower court's decision to grant Royal Oak, Michigan police officer Keith Bierenga qualified immunity for shooting Gordon in 2018 in a drive-thru line at a White Castle hamburger restaurant while investigating Gordon for prior traffic violations.

  • Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring

    A majority of U.S. adults expect America's relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration, 60% of U.S. adults say relations with adversaries will get worse, up from 26% four years ago at the same point in the Trump administration, according to the poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Crucially, the United States’ own sharply divided domestic politic s influences views of the country’s standing abroad.

  • New details emerge about Bill Murray’s alleged misconduct

    The investigation into Bill Murray’s alleged assault on the set of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, Being Mortal, paints a troubling picture of one of America’s favorite comedians. Per Puck (via The Daily Beast), numerous sources said Murray allegedly straddled and, through a mask, kissed a “much younger” female on the production who was “horrified.” That staffer “interpreted his actions as entirely sexual.”

  • National Archives rejects Trump claim on former presidents' records

    The National Archives, the federal agency responsible for preserving U.S. government records, on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's claim that his predecessors had retained "millions" of White House documents. Trump faces a criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into whether he illegally retained documents from the White House when he left office in January 2021 and whether he tried to obstruct the probe. At a rally in Arizona on Sunday, Trump accused three former presidents - Republicans George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush and Democrat Bill Clinton - of taking millions of documents and storing them in unsecure locations including a Chinese restaurant, a bowling alley and a car dealership.

  • J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan clash in Ohio Senate debate over who is 'moderate' and 'extreme'

    At different points during Monday night's debate, the two candidates to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate favorably referenced Rob Portman, whose imminent retirement leaves open the seat now furiously contested by Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, and his Republican opponent, J.D. Vance.

  • What to expect from the Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock U.S. Senate debate? A cancellation

    A top question for the Walker-Warnock debate: Why would Walker show up at this point?

  • Putin's blunder means Moscow is running out of ammunition, says UK spy chief

    Russia has committed strategic errors in its war that are imposing a staggering cost on the country, leading to dwindling supplies of men and equipment to fuel the war effort.

  • Kacey Musgraves Takes a Dig at Sen. Ted Cruz During Austin City Limits: He 'Kills the Buzz'

    "Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz // every time they open their mouth... Ted Cruz," the country star sang to the audience during her performance on Sunday

  • How Amanda Shires, part of a country supergroup and power couple, found her own voice

    'Take It Like a Man,' Shires' acclaimed album about marriage and desire, follows her co-founding of the Highwomen and recordings with husband Jason Isbell.

  • Alex Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages for his claims that Sandy Hook was a hoax, but the 1 in 5 Americans who believe him can harass surviving families without consequence. We talked to one of them.

    Although Alex Jones has been held liable for his defamatory comments about Sandy Hook, a belief in "false flag" conspiracies is common in the US.

  • Presumed Migrant Flight to Nantucket Actually Carrying Business Executives, Police Confirm

    A flight inbound to Nantucket that local police anticipated would drop off migrant passengers is actually carrying business executives, local police confirmed.

  • COLA is coming: Here’s how much Social Security benefits are likely to rise next year

    Retirees will have to wait a few more days to get official news about next year’s Social Security cost of living adjustments, but they are on track for an average benefit hike of $140 a month starting January, according to data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. According to the Social Security Administration the average monthly retirement benefit is $1,627. The Social Security Administration will use those numbers to calculate the official annual COLA.

  • Granderson: Herschel Walker may be lying about an ex-girlfriend's abortion. Does it matter?

    For the GOP, it's all about getting control of the Senate, even if that means supporting a hypocritical and flawed candidate like Herschel Walker.

  • FACT FOCUS: Sorting papers and facts in an ex-bowling alley

    At a rally for Nevada Republicans on Saturday, former President Donald Trump argued against the federal probe into the storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate by falsely suggesting that past presidents did the same thing. Trump claimed that Barack Obama moved “truckloads” of documents to a former furniture store in Chicago, that Bill Clinton carted records “from the White House to a former car dealership in Arkansas,” and that George H.W. Bush “took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they combined them.”

  • Mastriano's Attacks on Jewish School Set Off Outcry Over Antisemitic Signaling

    MERION STATION, Pa. — Four years after the massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue, believed to be the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history, Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, has rattled a diverse swath of the state’s Jewish community, alarming liberal Jews with his remarks and far-right associations, and giving pause to more conservative ones. Some of those voters have recoiled from Mastriano’s opposition to abortion rights under any circumstance, or fr

  • Mark Meadows told Biden's incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, during the presidential transition that 'no president' received a daily intelligence briefing, book says

    The New York Times in 2020 said Trump often eschewed reading through intelligence reports but was attracted to graphics and other data-driven visuals.