Lawrence O’Donnell Sums Up Donald Trump’s Latest Move With A Shakespearean Burn

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Wednesday mocked Donald Trump’s search for a new lawyer, saying the former president has unwittingly found himself “in agreement” with famed British playwright William Shakespeare.

“Donald Trump doesn’t know that of course, because Donald Trump is the most ignorant, least educated man in the history of the American presidency, including all of those presidents who didn’t go to college and were self-educated,” said O’Donnell.

The “Last Word” anchor pointed to the legendary line from the Bard’s “Henry VI” in which character Dick The Butcher says, “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.”

“In that play, Shakespeare was actually making the point that a cruel ruler cannot afford to have lawyers getting in his way. Shakespeare very much wanted his audience on the side of the lawyers,” noted O’Donnell.

Trump was now firmly “on the side of Dick The Butcher” as he appeared to give up on the legal team “who helped him get hit with an $83.3 million verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case last week” and announced on his Truth Social platform that he is “in the process […] of interviewing various law firms to represent me in an appeal.,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Related...