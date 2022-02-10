Lawrence O'Donnell Debunks 'Relentlessly Stupid' Marjorie Taylor Greene's New Jan. 6 Claim

Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) “gazpacho police” gaffe may have gone viral but MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said it was the conspiracy theorist lawmaker’s latest claim about the U.S. Capitol riot that was “a classic display” the GOP is a cult.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Last Word,” anchor O’Donnell said Greene could be forgiven for her embarrassing cold soup snafu were there not “plenty of evidence to suggest” she is “so utterly ignorant, not just about Nazi Germany but about everything, and so relentlessly stupid that she actually thinks gazpacho is the name of Hitler’s secret police.”

O’Donnell then debunked Greene’s argument the violent mob of Donald Trump supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 just wanted to talk to their representatives.

“They wanted to kill (former Vice President) Mike Pence, they wanted to kill (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi, they wanted to kill (Senate Majority Leader) Chuck Schumer, they wanted to kill representatives. They did not want to talk to their representatives,” said O’Donnell.

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...