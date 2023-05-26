Lawrence O'Donnell Spots New 'Extremely Damning Evidence' Against Trump

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said Donald Trump is getting some “very bad news” with multiple reports that the federal investigation into potential obstruction of justice is nearing its conclusion.

And it’s not looking good for the former president.

O’Donnell pointed to a Washington Post report that prosecutors found evidence that Trump and his team conducted a “dress rehearsal” at Mar-a-Lago for moving the classified documents he was trying to keep.

He summed up what he said could be “extremely damning evidence” reportedly uncovered by investigators:

“Donald Trump is famously way too impatient to rehearse things like speeches, but the evidence seems to indicate that he was so determined to commit the crime of obstruction of justice that he personally directed the dress rehearsal of moving government documents illegally in his possession before the FBI might show up looking for them.”

He said obstruction carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

O’Donnell also noted a Bloomberg report that prosecutors could announce possible charges against the former president in the days or weeks after Memorial Day.

See more from “The Last Word” on Thursday night: