Lawrence O'Donnell Spots The Photo That Perfectly Encapsulates GOP Chaos

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday said he’d already found 2023’s Photograph of the Year in American politics.

O’Donnell said an image shot Friday of Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) being physically restrained from lunging at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) following now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s 14th failed bid for the speakership summed up the state of the current GOP.

The astonishing image “tells us everything about Republican politics and Republican governance in America today,” said O’Donnell.

“Republicans attacking Republicans, Republicans with no plan descending into chaos on the floor of the House while trying to do the single simplest thing which the House does which is elect a speaker,” he added.

McCarthy had “the weakest entry into the speakership we have ever seen,” O’Donnell noted, before predicting utter chaos from the GOP majority in the chamber.

“You’re going to see things you’ve never seen before,” he said, citing the party’s lack of a real legislative agenda.

Watch the video here:

