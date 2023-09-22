Lawrence O'Donnell Torches 'Stupidest ... Most Disgraceful Senator Of The Year'

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday went to town on Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who is singlehandedly blocking hundreds of military promotions from advancing in the Senate in protest of Pentagon abortion policies.

“The Last Word” host slammed Tuberville’s “mindless cruelty” which, he explained, is preventing military families from receiving pay raises that would come with the delayed promotions.

Tuberville is the “most disgraceful senator of the year” and “widely regarded in the Senate as possibly the stupidest senator,” O’Donnell claimed.

“And there’s a lot of competition for disgraceful in the United States Senate, where the Republican aisle is occupied by the very worst collection of senators since the last segregationist left the building, he acknowledged.

Tuberville “lives and breathes cruelty without feeling a thing,” O’Donnell said.

Watch the video here:

O’Donnell’s comments came as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved to force a vote on Gen. CQ Brown, who on Wednesday was confirmed as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Gen. Mark Milley retires from the role on Oct. 1.

The process of promoting more than 300 other nominees remains stalled, though.

