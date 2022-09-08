Lawrence officer placed on leave after Salem, NH arrest

Sep. 8—LAWRENCE — Another city police officer has been placed on leave, the second such discipline taken against a Lawrence officer in less than a week.

Detective Shaun McLellan was placed on paid leave after an incident in Salem, New Hampshire, Monday evening which resulted in his arrest for simple domestic assault, according to a statement released by the Lawrence Police Department.

McLellan, 51, was arrested after a dispute was reported at Amazing Intimates on Broadway at 5:39 p.m., according to the Salem police log.

A woman told police McLellan "shoved her with his hands twice in her chest area," according to a report.

The woman, 29, told police she was dating McLellan for the past two months and he was very controlling, according to the report.

The report indicates the woman was a victim in one of McLellan's cases.

Follow his arrest and booking, McLellan was released on personal recognizance.

Salem Police Chief Joel Dolan was notified of the arrest, according to the police log.

Detective Paul MacMillan, president of the Lawrence patrolmen's union, said he had not yet reviewed paperwork and reports on McLellan's arrest. He said he is "innocent until proven guilty."

Last week, Capt. Maurice Aguiler was placed on paid administrative leave after an incident involving the mayor at the "Dominicanismo" event at the Elks Club on Thursday, Aug. 25.

MacMillan previously said the disciplinary action taken against Aguiler is "political in nature" and a "deflection for the administration."

Both officers are now the subject of internal investigations by the city and Lawrence Police Department.

"(McLellan) has been placed on leave pending the outcome of future court proceedings. There is no further information available at this time," according to the Lawrence police statement.

Mayor Brian DePena last week confirmed Aguiler was placed on "paid administrative leave pending an independent investigation into recent off-duty non-criminal behavior."

No update on the investigation involving Aguiler was available Thursday, said Nestor Castillo, spokesperson for DePena.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.