Lawrence PD looking for missing special needs teen believed to be with adult she met online

Lawrence Police are looking for a teenager her parents say has special needs and who has been missing since Tuesday.

Police believe Samantha Martinez, 15, may be with an adult, who is not her relative, whom she met online, police said in a news release Friday.

Samantha's parents reported her missing the evening of May 3. They thought she was with a friend from school, but after investigating, they discovered she was not with that person. Instead, detectives now believe she is with an adult who came from out of state to pick her up.

Detectives have no information on what type of vehicle may be involved.

Federal authorities are working on the case as well as Lawrence police because Martinez may have left the state.

Martinez, who has brown hair with highlights and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has a scar on her throat/neck area from a medical procedure.

Police ask anyone with information on her to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or local law enforcement.

Samantha Martinez

