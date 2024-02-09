Lawrence police call for residents to register their security cameras to help solve crime

Got a Ring camera? Live in Lawrence? Police want to hear from you.

The Lawrence Police Department is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily register their private security systems with them to potentially help investigate crimes in the area.

“Police are not always aware of who has surveillance cameras and potentially vital information to help solve a crime,” a news release about the program stated. The SafeCam initiative will clue officers on who may have “vital” video footage should a crime occur near where a camera is installed so they can contact the camera’s owner.

The department will not have direct access to the video footage, police said in the news release. When a person opts in, only an address is added to the police department’s database. Registration is free.

Lawrence police said the department is one of several agencies to have similar programs in the United States.

In 2020, Indianapolis launched its own security camera program for businesses. B-link cameras are designed to give the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Incident Analysis Center access to the livestream if a crime takes place near them, and recorded video evidence for investigations.

Businesses that sign up for the program have at least two cameras installed on their property.

Footage from a B-link, short for business link, was credited by police for finding a suspect behind the shooting of three Dutch soldiers visiting Indianapolis in 2022. Department leaders said the camera captured the suspect’s pickup and with the help of license plate readers, officers made an arrest.

