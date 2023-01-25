Lawrence Police Chief placed on paid leave following investigation, officials say

City officials announced Wednesday night that the Lawrence Police Chief has been placed on paid administrative leave following an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office was scant on details, but says Chief Roy Vasque was put on leave “while an ongoing investigation involving the police department is conducted.”

The city did not elaborate on what lead to the decision.

In the meantime, Captain Michael McCarthy has been appointed as Deputy Chief, according to authorities.

PRESS RELEASE:

The City of Lawrence has placed Chief Roy Vasque on paid administrative leave while an ongoing investigation involving the police department is conducted. In the interim, Captain Michael McCarthy has been appointed as Deputy Chief. pic.twitter.com/SKI9DSwKB3 — Lawrence, MA. (@COL1853) January 25, 2023

