Lawrence police crack down on illegal dirt bike drivers

May 10—LAWRENCE — A local man was arrested after he was driving a dirt bike illegally and carrying a loaded firearm in his fanny pack while doing so, police said.

Eduardo Colon, 25, was charged with driving without a license, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, carrying loaded firearm, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, police said.

Colon's arrest and seizure of the dirt bike he was driving were part of a larger operation to address the nuisance and illegal use of dirt bikes in the city.

Detectives said they were conducting surveillance on Lawrence Street last week when they saw Colon riding a dirt bike.

"As detectives approached the individual he attempted to flee on foot. During the brief foot pursuit, the individual removed his fanny pack and threw it to the ground. After the individual was taken into custody, the detectives located a loaded firearm in the fanny pack," according to a police report.

Detectives also seized two other dirt bikes and they said additional operations would be conducted in the future "to address this disruptive behavior."

Already this spring, seven people have been arrested and nine illegal recreational vehicles have been snatched through this ongoing effort.

"The illegal and reckless operation of these motorcycles, mini bikes, dirt bikes and ATVs will continue to be a priority. We have partnered with all of our surrounding communities, who are dealing with the same issue, to address this criminal behavior. Putting our residents at risk will not be tolerated," said Chief Roy Vasque.

A top priority of Mayor Brian A. DePena and Vasque is to address all quality-of-life issues in the city, particularly with warm weather arriving, police said.

This issue has been widely reported throughout the state and country.

"The individuals taking part in this illegal behavior are not only violating numerous motor vehicle laws, but in some instances, this behavior has resulted in violent assaults on innocent motorists," DePena said.